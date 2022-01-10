Fans Of Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer Just Got The Worst Possible News

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" has had a long history of reboots and adaptations. Originally a young adult book written by Lois Duncan, the source material is a far cry from the slasher legacy fans know the story as today. Duncan's book was more of a moral thriller, and the writer was famously offended by the 1997 film adaptation (via AV Club).

The original film stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar and hypes up the gore for the screen adaptation. Though not considered to be a golden age slasher film, there is no doubt that the film has its merits, as it's a part of a recognizable slasher trend that also includes the "Scream" franchise. Then in 2021, it was rebooted as a television show on Amazon Prime.

All in all, Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was both better and worse than the movie. It improved on the classic horror film, but critics also stated that the show had problematic aspects. Regardless, the new generation of kids being stalked by a killer reached new audiences. But fans may be disappointed by the news they just got.