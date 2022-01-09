Why Dishonored 2's Duke Luca Abele Sounds So Familiar

D'Onofrio's on-screen acting career began back in 1983. He appeared in two movies and an episode of "Miami Vice" before playing Pvt. Pyle in the 1987 classic "Full Metal Jacket." Produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick, the first part of the war drama focuses on a group of U.S. Marine recruits as they complete their basic training. Two of the recruits, nicknamed Pyle and Joker, suffer at the hands of their harsh drill instructor, Gunnery Sergeant Hartman. After Pyle continues to struggle, Hartman roles out a new policy that punishes everyone except Pyle for the recruit's mistakes. Though this tactic and the reactions of his platoon mates seem to push Pyle to improve, the pressure and mistreatment has a devastating effect on his mental state that ends in tragedy.

While "Full Metal Jacket" served as a breakout role for D'Onofrio, it seems this success came at a price. According to The New York Times, he had to shave his head and gain a significant amount of weight. Despite hitting 280 pounds, he took part in strenuous obstacle courses for the film. While working on one of these scenes, he injured his knee so badly that it required surgery. The experience also bled over into his day-to-day routine. "It changed my life ... People used to say things to me twice, because they thought I was stupid." D'Onofrio said. "When you look at people, you should look at more than what you see on the surface; you should try to find a soul. That was thrown in my face every day – every time I tried to hail a cab."