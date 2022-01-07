Selling Sunset Season 5 Release Date, Cast, And Trailer - What We Know So Far

The wait between Seasons 3 and 4 of "Selling Sunset" was awfully long: More than a year and three months passed between the show's August 2020 and November 2021 comeback dates.

Thankfully, it looks like fans won't have to wait so long for Season 5. On November 26, just a few days after the new season premiered, Chrishell Stause made an exciting announcement in the comments of an Instagram post celebrating the show's ultra-high worldwide Netflix viewership. In response to a fan by the name of Cheyanne Chevalier, who commented, "They should just release season 5 already, so you guys can start filming season 6-10 lol," Chrishell wrote, "Season 5 won't be too long of a wait! We just wrapped filming! 😘😘"

This was further confirmed by Mary Fitzgerald on a separate Instagram post a few weeks later. On December 19, 2021, Mary posted a picture of herself ringing the show's signature golden bell, with the caption, "Lots of 🔔🔔🔔 today because we are officially wrapped with Season 5!"

We don't know what explains the three-week time difference between the two posts, but what matters is that Season 5 is well, truly, and officially done filming. That means it's only a matter of post-production until it's ready to hit our screens. If we're lucky, we could be looking at a wait as short as the two-and-a-half-month interval between Seasons 2 and 3.