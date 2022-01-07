The Hilarious Superpower Tom Holland Needed To Access His Phone On The Set Of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Disclaimer: If you haven't seen "Spider-Man: No Way Home" yet, now is the time to stop reading, because there are spoilers ahead.

Playing Spider-Man has its perks, like the fact that you go in the annals of history as one of the precious few people to portray the legendary superhero. However, when you really think about it, the web-head's iconic costume probably isn't all that comfortable. After all, spending your days wrapped in a skin-tight, unforgiving costume doesn't sound like a picnic — even before all the acrobatics, wire work, and whatever else goes into bringing Peter Parker's iconic alter ego to the big screen.

Sometimes, in fact, wearing Spidey's famous super-suit is so challenging that the actor ends up developing minor superpowers of his own in order to deal with some surprising real-life hurdles. For instance, a co-star recently revealed that Tom Holland had to use a hilarious superpower just to access his phone on the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."