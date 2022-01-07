The Hilarious Superpower Tom Holland Needed To Access His Phone On The Set Of Spider-Man: No Way Home
Disclaimer: If you haven't seen "Spider-Man: No Way Home" yet, now is the time to stop reading, because there are spoilers ahead.
Playing Spider-Man has its perks, like the fact that you go in the annals of history as one of the precious few people to portray the legendary superhero. However, when you really think about it, the web-head's iconic costume probably isn't all that comfortable. After all, spending your days wrapped in a skin-tight, unforgiving costume doesn't sound like a picnic — even before all the acrobatics, wire work, and whatever else goes into bringing Peter Parker's iconic alter ego to the big screen.
Sometimes, in fact, wearing Spidey's famous super-suit is so challenging that the actor ends up developing minor superpowers of his own in order to deal with some surprising real-life hurdles. For instance, a co-star recently revealed that Tom Holland had to use a hilarious superpower just to access his phone on the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Andrew Garfield says Tom Holland had to learn to operate his phone with his nose
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" famously features all three live-action incarnations of the titular hero, and evidently, this means that the actors playing the characters had the opportunity to compare experiences and notes while filming. Andrew Garfield — who plays "The Amazing Spider-Man" version of Peter Parker — has now told Variety that one particular difference of his and Tom Holland's costumes made Holland extremely envious ... and required the MCU star to deploy some desperation-induced powers.
"Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily," Garfield revealed. "To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn't access his hands."
As anyone who has seen the movie knows, the three Spider-Men wear distinct suits with fairly different designs, so it only makes sense that some of them have an easier time with their costume than others. Still, it's pretty hilarious to imagine Holland's frustration when he saw that Garfield could just casually free his hands to browse his phone, while the MCU actor's own digits were firmly locked in his Spider-suit.
In all fairness to Holland, though, operating your smartphone with your nose is a pretty impressive feat ... even though we suspect that this particular power alone wouldn't impress the Avengers.