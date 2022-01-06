Early Reactions To Scream Are Blowing Up Twitter

The late Wes Craven was a horror visionary and had more than earned that status by the time the 1990s rolled around. With such projects as "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "The Last House on the Left," and "The Hills Have Eyes," among numerous others, under his belt, he had more than proven himself as one of the genre's most important names. So, what creative endeavor did Craven unleash for the world to see as the 20th century drew to a close? A little film known as "Scream," which blew general audiences and horror enthusiasts away when it premiered in 1996.

Combining elements of traditional horror and slasher movies with just a hint of comedy, "Scream" caught on with moviegoers in a big way. In fact, it spawned a franchise that extended outward into four total installments. As one could imagine, though, the three "Scream" sequels didn't exactly measure up to the highs of the original, so the series disappeared from the big screen following 2011's "Scream 4." Thankfully for fans, that hiatus will finally end in 2022 when the fifth installment in the saga — titled "Scream" — makes its cinematic debut.

A few days before 2022's "Scream" first graces the silver screen, some have gotten a chance to check out the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett-directed sequel. Here's what they had to say about it on social media.