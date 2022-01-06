Jessica Chastain Reveals The On-Set Injury That Sent Her To The Hospital

After recently going all-in for her transformative performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and enchanting social media users with a flirtatious red carpet appearance involving her "Scenes from a Marriage" co-star Oscar Isaac, all eyes truly are on Jessica Chastain right now.

With that in mind, Chastain is a producer and one of the lead stars of the upcoming spy thriller "The 355," in which she plays the unpredictable CIA agent Mace Brown alongside several other well-known actors, including Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Fan Bingbing. The film's characters, who are played by a "dream team of formidable female stars," join forces despite their past rivalries in order to take down a common enemy who's attempting to start World War III (via Universal Pictures).

Chastain and Cruz appeared together on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" to promote "The 355," revealing what it was like behind the scenes of the film and how intense some of their fight choreography was for it. Indeed, one particular scene in "The 355" made Cruz "really worried," and it turns out that she was right to feel that way, as it sent Chastain to the hospital.