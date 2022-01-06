Jessica Chastain Reveals The On-Set Injury That Sent Her To The Hospital
After recently going all-in for her transformative performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and enchanting social media users with a flirtatious red carpet appearance involving her "Scenes from a Marriage" co-star Oscar Isaac, all eyes truly are on Jessica Chastain right now.
With that in mind, Chastain is a producer and one of the lead stars of the upcoming spy thriller "The 355," in which she plays the unpredictable CIA agent Mace Brown alongside several other well-known actors, including Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Fan Bingbing. The film's characters, who are played by a "dream team of formidable female stars," join forces despite their past rivalries in order to take down a common enemy who's attempting to start World War III (via Universal Pictures).
Chastain and Cruz appeared together on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" to promote "The 355," revealing what it was like behind the scenes of the film and how intense some of their fight choreography was for it. Indeed, one particular scene in "The 355" made Cruz "really worried," and it turns out that she was right to feel that way, as it sent Chastain to the hospital.
Jessica Chastain had to go to the hospital while filming The 355
During her interview on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Jessica Chastain explained that, because "The 355" had a smaller budget than most action films, she had to perform some of her character's stunts. While James Corden praised her for this feat, their conversation revealed just how dangerous filming the movie was for Chastain.
"I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance. I hear a crack," Chastain explained, joking that the head injury she suffered "might be why I am the way I am today."
After hearing the crack, the actor said that the film's cast and crew "stopped and looked scared." Her French stunt double approached her to make sure she was alright after the fall, but the language barrier between them left her feeling confused about the injury she had sustained.
However, this didn't stop Chastain from powering through the shoot. "I did a couple more takes because, you know, I don't give up easy, and then I went to the hospital," she concluded, though, Penélope Cruz added that she actually had to "convince" her injured co-star to go see a doctor.
"The 355" begins playing in theaters on January 7.