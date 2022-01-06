How Cobra Kai's Courtney Henggeler Really Feels About Amanda's Season 4 Arc

Amanda's arc with Tory starts in Season 4, Episode 1 when she goes to Tory's job and confronts her about how she's treated her daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser). In the process, she inadvertently gets Tory fired from her job, and she spends a good portion of the season trying to make things right, even going so far as to vouch for Tory when she tries to go back to school.

According to actor Courtney Henggeler, she loved that she could fill that role for Tory and how it both informs her own character and progresses Tory into a more positive direction. As she put it, "It is so cool that they give her that new way of looking at it because Amanda sees that if you're troubled or ignored or kids get brushed aside, that starts the evolution." It's also a worthwhile arc because it really encapsulates what the show is all about. Johnny Lawrence isn't just a bully; there's a good light inside of him, too, that sometimes gets muddled by his choices. The same holds true for Daniel; he has flaws like anyone else.

Tory initially comes across as a simple bully, but she's far more complex than that descriptor allows. And Henggeler talked about how her character had a chance to show a different side of Tory: "She sees so much of herself in Tory, so it is a great conflict to have because her No. 1 priority is her family, Samantha. However, nobody on this show is pure good or pure evil — except maybe Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith)." After Tory beat the snot out of Samantha at All-Valley, it remains to be seen how Amanda will view her going forward, but at least she did more than most people would for a girl she's not even related to.