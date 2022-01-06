The Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Marty Byrde's Journey

The trailer for "Ozark" Season 4, Part 1 offers Marty and his family a tiny glimmer of hope. During a conversation with Navarro, he's told that he can perform just one more favor for the cartel, then he'll be relieved of his duties. The Byrdes have gotten deep into the criminal underground, and it seems possible that the entire family can get out of this situation alive even though they have gotten their hands dirty. Even their son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) has gotten in on the family business in one of the few humorous scenes from the trailer where he's earned his father's affection by laundering money.

Of course, optimism tends to be in short supply on "Ozark." While the Byrdes hope they can all make it out of this enterprise alive, there will undoubtedly be roadblocks on their journey. After all, the trailer ends with the following tagline, "No one gets out clean." Even if the Byrdes make it out alive, who knows what the future will hold for them outside of Navarro's cartel? You'll just have to see for yourself how the endgame plays out when Season 4, Part 1 drops on Netflix on January 21, 2022.