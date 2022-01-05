The One Cobra Kai Season 4 Stunt That Mary Mouser Wasn't Allowed To Do
Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" is here, and the rivalry between Miagyi-Do and Cobra Kai is stronger than ever before. Each dojo has its own methods of winning a fight, and the show does an excellent job of showing the pros and cons of each one. Sometimes you have to play offense, and other times it's best to go defense. While Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) battle for supremacy, they're sending their beliefs to the next generation, often leading to a merging of ideas, and nowhere is that more evident than with Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser).
As fans see throughout Season 4, she's naturally beholden to the beliefs of her father and Miyagi-Do, but it's not long before she starts to see Johnny's point of view in a clearer light. By the time the All Valley comes around, she's incorporated the ideologies of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, and surprisingly, a lot of the fighting you see on the show is actually Mouser.
However, as she revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed, there was one stunt in Season 4 she wasn't allowed to perform herself.
Mary Mouser wasn't allowed to jump between buildings
"Cobra Kai" Season 4, Episode 3 features Miyagi-Do students going with Johnny Lawrence while Eagle Fang learns defensive moves from Daniel LaRusso. Suffice to say, things don't exactly go swimmingly, especially with Samantha LaRusso butting heads with Johnny's ideology. He wants them to overcome their fears and jump between two buildings with nothing but a few mattresses at the bottom to catch them if they potentially fall. While they're against the idea at first, Samantha eventually opts to give it a try, successfully completing the leap.
And as Mary Mouser revealed to Buzzfeed, someone actually did jump between two buildings ... just not her. As she related to the publication, "I think the only thing I was not allowed to do was fly between the buildings [in Season 4, Episode 3]. But I did get to sprint toward the jump and roll out of it; I just didn't get to fly over the buildings. That was my super lovely stunt double Selkie Hom. She's amazing."
However, that doesn't mean Mouser was standing on the sidelines for all the stunts. She talked about how she pretty much got to do everything else all on her own, stating, "I want to say we did, especially for All Valley — we all really just trained as hard as we possibly could — it was mostly actor-on-actor action. And it was really fun. But our stunt doubles are incredible, and our stunt crew is amazing." One thing's for sure: "Cobra Kai" has some of the best stunts and fight choreography you'll see on any TV show currently on the air, and the teams who made that possible definitely deserve a ton of praise.