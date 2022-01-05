The One Cobra Kai Season 4 Stunt That Mary Mouser Wasn't Allowed To Do

"Cobra Kai" Season 4, Episode 3 features Miyagi-Do students going with Johnny Lawrence while Eagle Fang learns defensive moves from Daniel LaRusso. Suffice to say, things don't exactly go swimmingly, especially with Samantha LaRusso butting heads with Johnny's ideology. He wants them to overcome their fears and jump between two buildings with nothing but a few mattresses at the bottom to catch them if they potentially fall. While they're against the idea at first, Samantha eventually opts to give it a try, successfully completing the leap.

And as Mary Mouser revealed to Buzzfeed, someone actually did jump between two buildings ... just not her. As she related to the publication, "I think the only thing I was not allowed to do was fly between the buildings [in Season 4, Episode 3]. But I did get to sprint toward the jump and roll out of it; I just didn't get to fly over the buildings. That was my super lovely stunt double Selkie Hom. She's amazing."

However, that doesn't mean Mouser was standing on the sidelines for all the stunts. She talked about how she pretty much got to do everything else all on her own, stating, "I want to say we did, especially for All Valley — we all really just trained as hard as we possibly could — it was mostly actor-on-actor action. And it was really fun. But our stunt doubles are incredible, and our stunt crew is amazing." One thing's for sure: "Cobra Kai" has some of the best stunts and fight choreography you'll see on any TV show currently on the air, and the teams who made that possible definitely deserve a ton of praise.