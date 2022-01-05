Poupelle Of Chimney Town's Tony Hale Names His Favorite 80s Comfort Movie - Exclusive

The last few years have been stressful and entertainment (movies, music, books) have never been more important — not only to show us a mirror of where we are but also just to give us a break from reality! One of the most relieving sources of entertaining relief come from all ages shows. Think about it: if you're feeling down, you can just throw on a Disney cartoon be it something classic like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" or something brand new like "Encanto". The bright colors, the simple storytelling — animated films (and stories aimed at the whole family in general) are very good at calming us down after stressful days.

On the topic of new animated films, there's Studio 4°C latest effort, "Poupelle of Chimney Town". The story follows a young boy named Lubicchi (Antonio Raul Corbo) as he discovers an unexpected friendship with a magical man made entirely of trash who he dubs Poupelle (Tony Hale). The entire tale is set under the hazy skies of Chimney Town and focuses on the entire population's journey towards brighter tomorrows. It's a little bit Studio Ghibli and a little bit classic Don Bluth.

Looper sat down with Tony Hale and got to talking about family entertainment, and he told us the movie he loved as a kid that he found himself revisiting over the last few years for comfort.