Poupelle Of Chimney Town's Tony Hale Names His Favorite 80s Comfort Movie - Exclusive
The last few years have been stressful and entertainment (movies, music, books) have never been more important — not only to show us a mirror of where we are but also just to give us a break from reality! One of the most relieving sources of entertaining relief come from all ages shows. Think about it: if you're feeling down, you can just throw on a Disney cartoon be it something classic like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" or something brand new like "Encanto". The bright colors, the simple storytelling — animated films (and stories aimed at the whole family in general) are very good at calming us down after stressful days.
On the topic of new animated films, there's Studio 4°C latest effort, "Poupelle of Chimney Town". The story follows a young boy named Lubicchi (Antonio Raul Corbo) as he discovers an unexpected friendship with a magical man made entirely of trash who he dubs Poupelle (Tony Hale). The entire tale is set under the hazy skies of Chimney Town and focuses on the entire population's journey towards brighter tomorrows. It's a little bit Studio Ghibli and a little bit classic Don Bluth.
Looper sat down with Tony Hale and got to talking about family entertainment, and he told us the movie he loved as a kid that he found himself revisiting over the last few years for comfort.
Tony Hale still loves one of the 1980s most famous kid's movies
Tony Hale was born on September 30, 1970 making him a child of the '70s, but also someone who could very easily enjoy the children's entertainment of the 1980s as well. And it could be argued that the 1980s are the most child-centric decade of all time. "Transformers," "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," "G.I. Joe," and the first couple seasons of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" basically birthed the cartoons as a means to sell toys movement — but dang they were fun, too!
However, some of the most beloved childhood entertainment comes in the form of movies involving kids doing things they aren't supposed to do, including running away, breaking stuff, and cursing like sailors. The movie that combines all those things plus adds a pirate ship full of buried treasure is the one Tony Hale mentioned as one of his favorite comfort movies.
"Goonies" is always a comfort movie for me, because I just remember that from my childhood," says Hale. "The lead guy [Mikey as played by Sean Astin] had asthma and I have asthma and he carried around his inhaler and I always connected [with] him."
"The Goonies" is one of those movies that defined the 1980s — and it doesn't hurt that it stars people like Martha Plimpton, Sean Astin, and Thanos himself, Josh Brolin. If you haven't watched it recently (or ever, somehow), it is definitely worth a look and was recently re-released on 4K UHD.
"Poupelle of Chimney Town" is now playing in select theaters.