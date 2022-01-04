The Office Scene You Never Got To See Is Finally Available

NBC's "The Office" still maintains a large and loyal fanbase nearly 10 years after it concluded its network run. The workplace sitcom remains so popular that NBC's Peacock streaming service now offers extended superfan cuts of the show's episodes. These superfan editions of the show knit deleted scenes back into the episodes, expanding viewers' understanding of the program and its characters.

Among the material included in these superfan versions of the show is a deleted cold open for a Season 4 episode that's been coveted by "The Office" fans for years. This unreleased scene provides a bit of backstory to a memorable joke from a Season 5 episode, and makes Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) eventual reference to the object in question even funnier. Lost for years — per Jenna Fischer on her The Office Ladies Podcast, she couldn't remember if the scene had actually been filmed — it's finally available for "Office" fanatics to stream to their heart's content.

What happens in the deleted "The Office" scene that you can finally watch?