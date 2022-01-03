Is Keanu Reeves Really Joining Martin Scorsese's Devil In The White City?

Martin Scorsese has been a prominent name in Hollywood for the better part of five decades. sticking his hands in several different cookie jars over the years. Whether he's directing classics like "Taxi Driver" and "Goodfellas," preserving cinema history as the chair of the Film Foundation, voice acting for "Shark Tale," or giving his two cents on the latest superhero blockbuster, there's no denying that he has earned his place in big-screen history. However, something that people tend to forget is that he's quite entrenched in small screen endeavors as well.

Scorsese's love affair with television has placed him at the helm of some solid projects throughout his career. "Boardwalk Empire," "Vinyl," and "Pretend It's a City," among others, were all influenced by him in some form or fashion, and it seems as though the iconic director isn't done on TV yet. Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sam Shaw, and Todd Field, Scorsese is in the process of adapting "The Devil in the White City" for Hulu. It centers on architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Henry H. Holmes, whose paths unexpectedly cross at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair — changing their lives forever.

"The Devil in the White City" has remained in development limbo for some time, but it might finally be ready to get off the ground. Word has begun to circulate that a huge name may soon join the cast list: Keanu Reeves.