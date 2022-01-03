Is Keanu Reeves Really Joining Martin Scorsese's Devil In The White City?
Martin Scorsese has been a prominent name in Hollywood for the better part of five decades. sticking his hands in several different cookie jars over the years. Whether he's directing classics like "Taxi Driver" and "Goodfellas," preserving cinema history as the chair of the Film Foundation, voice acting for "Shark Tale," or giving his two cents on the latest superhero blockbuster, there's no denying that he has earned his place in big-screen history. However, something that people tend to forget is that he's quite entrenched in small screen endeavors as well.
Scorsese's love affair with television has placed him at the helm of some solid projects throughout his career. "Boardwalk Empire," "Vinyl," and "Pretend It's a City," among others, were all influenced by him in some form or fashion, and it seems as though the iconic director isn't done on TV yet. Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sam Shaw, and Todd Field, Scorsese is in the process of adapting "The Devil in the White City" for Hulu. It centers on architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Henry H. Holmes, whose paths unexpectedly cross at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair — changing their lives forever.
"The Devil in the White City" has remained in development limbo for some time, but it might finally be ready to get off the ground. Word has begun to circulate that a huge name may soon join the cast list: Keanu Reeves.
Reeves is reportedly in talks to join The Devil in the White City
As revealed by Deadline on January 3, 2022, Keanu Reeves is reportedly in the process of joining "The Devil in the White City." At the time of this writing, he hasn't signed the dotted line to do so, nor do we have any idea how he would factor into the Hulu adaptation of author Erik Larson's 2003 book. Nevertheless, should he ultimately elect to add his name to the cast, not only would this be Reeves' first major TV role in the United States, but it would be a major grab for the project considering the hot-streak he's been on as of late.
Following a stellar 2019 that saw him take part in productions like "Toy Story 4" and "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," Keanu Reeves had a better 2020 than most. Aside from being the face of the "Cyberpunk 2077" video game, he returned to his cinematic roots with fellow actor Alex Winter for "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and made a minor cameo in "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run." This led him to a rather lean 2021, but his return as Neo for "The Matrix Resurrections" certainly kept him in the headlines throughout the year.
"The Devil in the White City" continues to sit in the pre-production stage, with no official release date to be found. We can only hope that if Keanu Reeves attaches himself to the project that it'll help get the ball rolling once again.