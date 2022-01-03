Anchorman Star David Koechner Arrested On New Year's Eve

Actor David Koechner was arrested on the afternoon of Friday, December 31, with a suspected DUI charge. Koecher is primarily best known for his work in comedic films and television shows. The actor's most prominent roles include his performance as Champ Kind in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and its sequel, "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," as well as Todd Packer on NBC's "The Office."

Koechner served as a member of "Saturday Night Live" throughout 1995 and 1996. He has also had dozens of roles throughout film and TV over the past 27 years, according to his IMDb profile. In addition to his work in the "Anchorman" film franchise and "The Office," he has appeared on popular television shows including "The Goldbergs," "American Dad," and "Regular Show." His work in film includes roles in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," "Krampus," and "Final Destination 5."

Here's what we know about Koecher's arrest at the time of reporting.