Jacob Bertrand Teases What Fans Can Expect From Cobra Kai Season 5
The following article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 4, Episode 10
Another year, another All-Valley Karate Tournament is in the books. Throughout the latest season of "Cobra Kai," we see Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up to put their old antagonist John Kreese (Martin Kove) out of commission once and for all. At the end of "Cobra Kai" Season 3, the two made a deal with Kreese — Whoever's student wins the next All-Valley tournament will be allowed to continue teaching karate to their students, and whoever loses will have to close up shop for good.
Those are massive stakes, especially when considering how Daniel has kept the teachings of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) alive all these years. If he were to close Miyagi-Do, a part of Mr. Miyagi would be lost forever. After an intense showcase, Miyagi-Do's future remains in a state of limbo, but things look up with Eli as the current champ. Bertrand had the chance to sit down for an interview with Screen Rant, where he discussed his character's arc in Season 4 as well as what could potentially be in store next season.
Cobra Kai Season 5 has already filmed
After a lengthy discussion about Eli's journey throughout the first four seasons of "Cobra Kai," Screen Rant turns its attention to the future. Season 4 may have come out on December 31, 2021, but it's never too early to start ruminating on what could be next for Daniel, Johnny, and their students.
Screen Rant confirms Season 5 has wrapped, which should hopefully mean we'll get to see it sooner rather than later, and then the publication asks, "Is there anything you can tease about what's next? Eli's the champ. Are you getting a victory party?" He responds with, "Heck yeah, there's a victory party! We actually wrapped [the Friday before Christmas] so very, very recently." While that's good news for "Cobra Kai" fans who can't wait to see more, he then offered a taste of what fans can expect going into this new karate landscape.
"Season 5 is post-All Valley," he explains. "I'd say it's mainly centered around the Tory [Peyton List]/Terry Silver [Thomas Ian Griffth] conflict. [Daniel's] still trying to bring down Cobra Kai. It's growing as they've just won the All Valley. It's good! It definitely takes a lot of different turns that you wouldn't expect. And there are so many badass fights, oh my God." Another All-Valley may be in the rearview mirror for the moments, but it's clear there's more fighting on the way. And as the champ, Eli will inevitably have a major role to play in whatever's next for both Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.