Jacob Bertrand Teases What Fans Can Expect From Cobra Kai Season 5

After a lengthy discussion about Eli's journey throughout the first four seasons of "Cobra Kai," Screen Rant turns its attention to the future. Season 4 may have come out on December 31, 2021, but it's never too early to start ruminating on what could be next for Daniel, Johnny, and their students.

Screen Rant confirms Season 5 has wrapped, which should hopefully mean we'll get to see it sooner rather than later, and then the publication asks, "Is there anything you can tease about what's next? Eli's the champ. Are you getting a victory party?" He responds with, "Heck yeah, there's a victory party! We actually wrapped [the Friday before Christmas] so very, very recently." While that's good news for "Cobra Kai" fans who can't wait to see more, he then offered a taste of what fans can expect going into this new karate landscape.

"Season 5 is post-All Valley," he explains. "I'd say it's mainly centered around the Tory [Peyton List]/Terry Silver [Thomas Ian Griffth] conflict. [Daniel's] still trying to bring down Cobra Kai. It's growing as they've just won the All Valley. It's good! It definitely takes a lot of different turns that you wouldn't expect. And there are so many badass fights, oh my God." Another All-Valley may be in the rearview mirror for the moments, but it's clear there's more fighting on the way. And as the champ, Eli will inevitably have a major role to play in whatever's next for both Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.