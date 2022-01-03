The Devastating Death Of Comic Book Men's Robert Bruce

Pop culture enthusiast and comic book lover Robert Bruce, who was perhaps best known for his appearances on Kevin Smith's AMC show "Comic Book Men," has died at age 62. According to NJ.com, the guest-star and producer of the show was found in the basement unit of a storage facility in Red Hook, New Jersey which Bruce used as his office. Reportedly, his friends and family had not heard from him in the days leading up to the discovery of his body. While police do not believe that his death was suspicious, an exact cause of death has not been released, nor was it clear at the time of writing how long he had been deceased when his body was found.

Bruce is credited as appearing on 34 episodes of "Comic Book Men," a series on which he also served as a consulting producer (via IMDb). In addition to his appearances on "Comic Book Men," Bruce was noted for being an expert in collectibles, one of the aspects of Kevin Smith's show.