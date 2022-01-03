The Devastating Death Of Comic Book Men's Robert Bruce
Pop culture enthusiast and comic book lover Robert Bruce, who was perhaps best known for his appearances on Kevin Smith's AMC show "Comic Book Men," has died at age 62. According to NJ.com, the guest-star and producer of the show was found in the basement unit of a storage facility in Red Hook, New Jersey which Bruce used as his office. Reportedly, his friends and family had not heard from him in the days leading up to the discovery of his body. While police do not believe that his death was suspicious, an exact cause of death has not been released, nor was it clear at the time of writing how long he had been deceased when his body was found.
Bruce is credited as appearing on 34 episodes of "Comic Book Men," a series on which he also served as a consulting producer (via IMDb). In addition to his appearances on "Comic Book Men," Bruce was noted for being an expert in collectibles, one of the aspects of Kevin Smith's show.
Robert Bruce was well regarded in the comics world
Since Robert Bruce's death, there has been a wide outpouring of support from comic and pop culture fans alike. Kevin Smith himself posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, writing, "@popculturizm was always a welcome addition to any episode of @ComicBookMenAMC, as well as a nice guy. I'll miss Rob," Smith posted. This was in response to an initial announcement from John Bruce, Robert's brother.
Robert Bruce appeared on "Comic Book Men" in a professional capacity. The AMC show ran for seven seasons and operated out of Smith's comic book shop Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash. The show followed the operations of the comic book shop where Bruce appeared on camera and also operated as a consulting producer. Bruce's acting credits include a film in post-production entitled "Burn In Hell," as well as "Shooting Clerks." The latter film followed the story of producing Kevin Smith's indie classic "Clerks." Bruce's legacy of niche knowledge will continue on in his body of work.