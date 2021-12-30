Helen Mirren Would Kiss Vin Diesel In Fast And Furious 10 Under One Condition
"The Fast and the Furious" franchise has gone from a relatively straightforward heist series to one of the biggest action blockbusters of all time. They may have tried to steal VCR decks in the first movie, but now, the team's going on globetrotting adventures, all utilizing cars in highly unexpected fashions.
As such, it should perhaps come as no surprise to see some of the biggest names in Hollywood getting in on the octane. Stalwarts of the franchise, like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris, have remained ever-present, but they've been joined by such heavy-hitters as Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and Helen Mirren. That last name may come across as a surprise to some, seeing how the venerable actress has starred in prestigious dramas and Shakespearean pieces since the 1960s.
After an uncredited appearance in 2017's "The Fate of the Furious" as Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw, she's continued popping up and has no signs of slowing down any time soon. And if she had her way, there would be a rather steamy scene making its way into "F10."
Helen Mirren would kiss Vin Diesel as long as she heard his sultry voice first
A reporter for The New York Times floated the idea of a kiss between Mirren and Diesel, and although it sounds like "Fast & Furious" fan-fiction at first (try saying that five times fast), Mirren seemed open to the idea. She responded with, "A very chaste kiss [would have been] nice, yes."
However, it's not just his lips that get Mirren light-headed. She goes on to explain, "Vin has the most unbelievable voice. I go a bit gooey when I hear it. That velvety brown rumble in your ear is so fabulous to experience for a whole day or two. It is like hearing the most incredibly well-oiled engine." It's at this point she gets to the heart of the matter where she revealed she would absolutely kiss Diesel, provided he's not opposed to a bit of pillow-talking first. "Oh my God, of course, I would," she exclaimed. "Only if he talks to me before and after because it's the voice that I really get off on, quite honestly."
So what are the chances of watching Queenie and Dom lock lips in "F10?" As fans know all too well by this point, anything's possible in this franchise.