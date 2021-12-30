Helen Mirren Would Kiss Vin Diesel In Fast And Furious 10 Under One Condition

"The Fast and the Furious" franchise has gone from a relatively straightforward heist series to one of the biggest action blockbusters of all time. They may have tried to steal VCR decks in the first movie, but now, the team's going on globetrotting adventures, all utilizing cars in highly unexpected fashions.

As such, it should perhaps come as no surprise to see some of the biggest names in Hollywood getting in on the octane. Stalwarts of the franchise, like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris, have remained ever-present, but they've been joined by such heavy-hitters as Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and Helen Mirren. That last name may come across as a surprise to some, seeing how the venerable actress has starred in prestigious dramas and Shakespearean pieces since the 1960s.

After an uncredited appearance in 2017's "The Fate of the Furious" as Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw, she's continued popping up and has no signs of slowing down any time soon. And if she had her way, there would be a rather steamy scene making its way into "F10."