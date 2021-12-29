Keanu Reeves' Matrix Co-Star Wants To Join The John Wick Franchise

Before Keanu Reeves was famous for mowing down hordes of cheaply-dressed mafia goons in the "John Wick" franchise, he was famous for another franchise. You may have heard of this little indie series, which goes by the name of "The Matrix" and recently released its fourth installment, "The Matrix Resurrections," after spending 18 years on the back burner. Both franchises paint Reeves' characters as gun-toting badasses taking on insurmountable odds, albeit in very different ways. However, "The Matrix" is a bit distinct because it puts less focus on Reeves' Neo, despite him being the protagonist.

Case in point, Reeves' "The Matrix" co-star Carrie-Anne Moss has a role of equal importance to the events of the original "The Matrix" trilogy as Neo. Her character, Trinity, pulls just as much dramatic weight and has her fair share of awesome fight scenes. Heck, Trinity is arguably as iconic as Neo ever was. Even so, Reeves is generally considered a more high-profile actor, and part of that is thanks to his work in "John Wick." If you think Moss is jealous, however, you'd be wrong. Reeves' "The Matrix" co-star has actually gone on record saying she wants to join the "John Wick" franchise, just as fellow "The Matrix" star Laurence Fishburne did before her.