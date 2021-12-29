New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Synopsis Teases The Greatest Threat To The Multiverse

Admittedly, while there's a lot in this chunky bit of info that reiterates what we already got the gist of in the teaser, there is one crucial detail in the synopsis that gives an exciting indication of where the good Doctor's head is at post "Avengers: Endgame." Most importantly, it suggests interesting comparisons to another key figure in the MCU who is no longer with us.

The plot reads, "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'" The synopsis continues by describing Strange's team-up with Wong and Wanda, as "a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange..."

"What If?" Doctor Strange? Check. Wanda and Wong to the rescue? Potential check. Strange dabbling in dark arts he shouldn't be anywhere near? Regrettable check too. Given the ending of "Spider-Man: Way Home" and the "Doctor Strange" teaser, this all comes as no surprise. What's very interesting, though, is the part regarding the absence of Iron Man and Captain America. With two of Earth's Mightiest off the table, Strange could be in a panic mode, similar to how the PTSD-stricken Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is during "Iron Man 3" after "Avengers," trying his best to keep it all together and protect the world on his own.