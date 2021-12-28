The Devastating Death Of John Madden

NFL Hall Of Fame Coach John Madden died on the morning of December 28, 2021, at the age of 85, according to a report published on the NFL website. A cause of death has yet to be announced for the legendary coach and sportscaster.

Madden first achieved great success as the head coach for the Oakland Raiders. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Madden took the position in 1969 at the age of 32, and by 1976 had already coached the team to a championship at the Super Bowl.

Yet, it was Madden's life after coaching where he became a fondly remembered and a familiar voice for generations of football fans. Per ESPN, Madden started his career in sports broadcasting in 1978, famously breaking down plays and strategies with his accessible explanations. But no matter where his career took him, Madden always displayed his immense passion for the game of football.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."