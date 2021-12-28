Why Yellowstone Fans Are Unhappy With Kayce In Season 4
Contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 4
Things are never easy for the Dutton family, and "Yellowstone" Season 4 has only added fuel to the ever-burning flames. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) are in more or less open conflict with adopted family member Jamie (Wes Bentley) and, increasingly, with each other. Multiple other major characters are tied up in their own struggles, and the various assassination attempts at the end of "Yellowstone" Season 3 still hang heavily over the show's present. As such, there's an abundance of intriguing plot threads to follow.
Amidst all the turmoil, shootouts, political games, and bronco riding, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is following a different path that involves mysterious wolves and conferring with Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Moses Brings Plenty) about spiritual matters. This, of course, is entirely appropriate for the character, but some viewers have found his direction somewhat worrying. Here's why "Yellowstone" fans are unhappy with Kayce in Season 4.
Fans think Kayce is going nowhere
In a Reddit discussion about "Yellowstone" Season 4, multiple viewers have pointed out that as it stands, Kayce simply doesn't have enough to do. Some fans are even worried that his most recent spiritual quest plotline might indicate that the character is slowly becoming surplus to the show's requirements.
"I have a feeling Kayce is going to be phased out completely sooner than later. He went from potentially being governor (end of last season) to a spiritual journey where he'll come out the other side a different man," Redditor u/dwaynejawnson opined. "Or will he die? I think he will," u/VizzleG theorized.
Don't worry, though — Kayce, as a character, is still fine, as far as fans are concerned. "Kinda sucks," u/QueenRhaenys wrote. "I considered him the main character when I started the show. "I love Kayce, I hope he's on a personal journey and sees his future for what he wants it to be," u/kelarific agreed.
It's easy to think that Kayce's comparatively slow-paced plotline in Season 4 pales in comparison to the other Duttons' — or, for that matter, Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) — activities as of late. Of course, "Yellowstone" is notorious for disrupting its characters' status quo every once in a while, so things could change dramatically for Kayce at a moment's notice. Right now, though, it sure seems that fans are concerned about the character's direction.