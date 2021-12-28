Why Yellowstone Fans Are Unhappy With Kayce In Season 4

In a Reddit discussion about "Yellowstone" Season 4, multiple viewers have pointed out that as it stands, Kayce simply doesn't have enough to do. Some fans are even worried that his most recent spiritual quest plotline might indicate that the character is slowly becoming surplus to the show's requirements.

"I have a feeling Kayce is going to be phased out completely sooner than later. He went from potentially being governor (end of last season) to a spiritual journey where he'll come out the other side a different man," Redditor u/dwaynejawnson opined. "Or will he die? I think he will," u/VizzleG theorized.

Don't worry, though — Kayce, as a character, is still fine, as far as fans are concerned. "Kinda sucks," u/QueenRhaenys wrote. "I considered him the main character when I started the show. "I love Kayce, I hope he's on a personal journey and sees his future for what he wants it to be," u/kelarific agreed.

It's easy to think that Kayce's comparatively slow-paced plotline in Season 4 pales in comparison to the other Duttons' — or, for that matter, Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) — activities as of late. Of course, "Yellowstone" is notorious for disrupting its characters' status quo every once in a while, so things could change dramatically for Kayce at a moment's notice. Right now, though, it sure seems that fans are concerned about the character's direction.