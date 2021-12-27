It's Time To Talk About That MJ And Ned Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," while being the third time Marvel Studios and Sony have collaborated — as well the ninth theatrical webslinger film to date, not counting his "Avengers" crossovers — has spun a web unlike any of its predecessors, through the integration of magic.

Starring the likes of Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, "No Way Home" follows directly from the cliffhanger at the end of the previous movie, as Peter faces the destruction of his personal life when his secret identity is outed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). Peter is hounded by detractors, and even deals with authority figures who believe he is responsible for the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Desperate to help his friends and family, Peter goes to New York's resident sorcerer, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who tries to cast a spell that will erase the reveal of Spider-Man's identity from the minds of everyone in the MCU — only to backfire when, thanks to Peter's interference, it instead brings in the webslinger's adversaries from other realities.

In typical Spider-Man fashion, the movie is full of heart, triumph, and sacrifice, but the most emotional part (well, other than a certain Aunt May scene) comes at the end, when Peter decides that the only way to prevent multiversal chaos is to allow Doctor Strange to cast a new, even more potent spell — one which will cause everyone on Earth to forget that Peter Parker ever existed, including his loved ones. This culminates in a scene at the end of the film where Peter's closest allies — his girlfriend, MJ, and his best friend, Ned — are revealed to still be friends in Peter's absence. However, how does Strange's spell impact their memories?