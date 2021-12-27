Matrix Resurrections Star Ellen Hollman Talks About Keanu Reeves Solving Problems On Set - Exclusive

Looper recently spoke with Ellen Hollman, who plays an alternate version of Trinity in the opening sequence of "The Matrix Resurrections." Although she never shares a scene with him, she had a few stories about franchise star Keanu Reeves from set and beyond.

Hollman is quite familiar with Reeves outside of "The Matrix" – her husband, Stephen Dunlevy, is a stuntman and stunt coordinator with 87eleven, the action design team behind the "John Wick" franchise.

Reeves has developed a reputation as one of the most generous and considerate performers in Hollywood. Hollman confirmed that reputation, and then some.

"Keanu Reeves is not someone who desires attention, does not desire the limelight, he does not desire acknowledgement nor does he desire accolades," Hollman says, with some reverence. "He is by far the most humble artist that I have ever had the honor of meeting. As a fellow performer, who's been in the industry over 20 years, I can say that his heart and his kindness are what has allowed him to become the megastar that he is today."