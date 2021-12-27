This Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Could Be Destined For Cobra Kai
Andrew Garfield is riding high off of one stellar 2021. The actor earned a wide swath of critical praise for his performances in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Plus, his version of the amazing Spider-Man was introduced to a new generation of moviegoers thanks to his super secretive role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." His addition in that flick was so well-received that it has fans clamoring studios to complete his web-head trilogy and give him "The Amazing Spider-Man 3."
It's safe to say the world is currently Garfield's oyster, and he has his pick of roles at the moment. However, could one of those roles take him to the realm of Miyagi-Do?
Andrew Garfield recently revealed in an interview that he was a big fan of Netflix's "Cobra Kai," and the cast actually sent him a video thanking him for watching the show and asking him to get ready for Season 4, which comes out on December 31. While Garfield would likely leap at the chance to star in "Cobra Kai," it does beg the question of what kind of role would be in store for him. As it turns out, the show's executive producers already have some ideas.
Cobra Kai executive producers would want Andrew Garfield's role to be 'unique'
In an interview with Collider, executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg sat down to discuss the future of "Cobra Kai" with the release of Season 4 imminent. When the topic of Andrew Garfield comes up, they make it clear there are no concrete plans for him to join the franchise, but naturally, they'd all love to get him on board. Hurwitz comments, "He's such an amazing talented actor that you'd want to find something that is surprising. I think that you'd give him a unique look and a unique feel and unique angle and make him unlike any other character in the show. I think that's where we'd start."
From there, Heald and Schlossberg offer some different ideas as to the types of characters that could suit Garfield's unique addition to the series. Heald suggests an antagonistic role for the actor: "I feel like he's a tech billionaire who buys out all the auto sales places in the valley and becomes just the ultimate foil for everybody." Then again, Schlossberg seems to think Garfield would be better suited to be an ally rather than a foil, stating, "I know in the video Andrew Garfield had mentioned Miyagi-Do forever, so I have a feeling that he's gonna gravitate towards Daniel LaRusso."
With its massive ensemble cast, it may be tough to find room for Garfield in a prospective fifth season and beyond. Still, it'd be pretty special to see Garfield into the Miyagi universe, even if it was only in a cameo capacity.