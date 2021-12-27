This Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Could Be Destined For Cobra Kai

Andrew Garfield is riding high off of one stellar 2021. The actor earned a wide swath of critical praise for his performances in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Plus, his version of the amazing Spider-Man was introduced to a new generation of moviegoers thanks to his super secretive role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." His addition in that flick was so well-received that it has fans clamoring studios to complete his web-head trilogy and give him "The Amazing Spider-Man 3."

It's safe to say the world is currently Garfield's oyster, and he has his pick of roles at the moment. However, could one of those roles take him to the realm of Miyagi-Do?

Andrew Garfield recently revealed in an interview that he was a big fan of Netflix's "Cobra Kai," and the cast actually sent him a video thanking him for watching the show and asking him to get ready for Season 4, which comes out on December 31. While Garfield would likely leap at the chance to star in "Cobra Kai," it does beg the question of what kind of role would be in store for him. As it turns out, the show's executive producers already have some ideas.