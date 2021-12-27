Guillermo Del Toro's Secret Technique For Helping Rooney Mara And Others In Nightmare Alley - Exclusive

Every director has their own methods for getting the best performances out of the actors with whom they work. Stanley Kubrick secretly filmed George C. Scott during rehearsals for "Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" so that he could get a more comedic interpretation of Scott's crazed general Buck Turgidson than Scott was willing to offer on camera. William Friedkin slapped real-life priest William O'Malley in the face to get the right kind of emotional response out of him during a crucial scene in "The Exorcist."

"The Blair Witch Project" directors Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick left their three stars in the woods with a bare outline of the story, making them film themselves and improvise their lines while the directors did everything they could to terrify the actors during the night (via EW). Keanu Reeves was given several books to read by the Wachowskis on "The Matrix," including philosopher Jean Baudrillard's "Simulacra and Simulation," so that he could fully understand the film's concepts.

Guillermo del Toro, director of the new "Nightmare Alley," has a much less intensive — and hopefully far less taxing — approach that he uses on every one of his movies. Rooney Mara, one of the stars of "Nightmare Alley," worked with del Toro for the first time on this film and tells Looper that she "really loved" the director's procedure — so much so that she used it on her next project.