The Hawkeye Finale's Big Reveal Was Teased In Avengers: Age Of Ultron

The following article contains spoilers for "Hawkeye" Episode 6.

"Hawkeye" managed to squeeze one shocking revelation after the next across its six-episode run. The one that caught the attention of pretty much all fans was the reveal that everything we'd seen in the show was kicked off by Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). It made it clear the "Daredevil" antagonist was, in fact, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he was still a sizable force to be reckoned with.

However, Kingpin's presence was far from the only surprise the finale had in store for viewers. Throughout the show, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) wants to get his hands on a watch recovered from the old Avengers compound. It was always unclear why the watch was of significance to Clint and why he went to such extreme measures to get his hands on it, even going so far as to almost miss Christmas with his family.

Of course, all's revealed at the end when he hands the watch to his wife, Laura (Linda Cardellini). She turns it over to reveal the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo, implying that she was once an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. a long time ago. It was one final surprise to leave audiences with, but it shouldn't have come as a shock to anyone who had paid attention during "Avengers: Age of Ultron."