The Hilarious Way Joey Batey And Anya Chalotra Prepared For The Witcher Season 2

Yennefer reconnects with Jaskier in Season 2, Episode 4, when she hears of somebody called "The Sandpiper" that is helping elves flee to Cintra. It turns out this "Sandpiper" is none other than a smarmy looking Jaskier, and the two trade several pointed barbs at each other at first glance. Jaskier eventually relents and aids Yennefer, but both continue to hurl insults.

Apparently, both Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra felt the best way to prepare for the onscreen bickering was exchanging real world insults — but in a collaborative way. Both actors sat for an interview with Decider, in which Batey revealed that prior to shooting Season 2, he texted Chalotra, "What would be the most insulting thing to say to Yennefer?" His co-star replied with a "list of stuff ... that would really hurt her."

Batey says he "loved doing all those scenes," because the characters' vulnerability from such pointed insults "often lends itself to more trust," even if the nasty banter runs the "risk" that they "could end up even worse enemies than [they] already are." Chalotra agrees on the fierceness of Jaskier's attacks, but still feels that he and Yennefer "really complement each other well."

The result of this dynamic is scenes between the actors that are full of compelling personality and charisma. And with Geralt, Jaskier, Yennefer, and Ciri (Freya Allan) all back together at the end of Season 2, "Witcher" fans will surely have more of Jaskier and Yennefer to look forward to.