The Hilarious Way Joey Batey And Anya Chalotra Prepared For The Witcher Season 2
Warning: Spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 2
Although both are allies of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Jaskier (Joey Batey) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) couldn't be more at odd with one another. Both originally appearing in the first season of Netflix's "The Witcher," the two accompany the previously mentioned Witcher at varying stages of monster hunting. Geralt comes across Yennefer while investigating a local magistrate, while Jaskier is hungry for a song and decides to follow Geralt. Both Jaskier and Yennefer at first seem at odds with the famous slayer of beasts, but eventually come to begrudgingly earn Geralt's respect.
However, due to personality and suspicions, both Yennefer and Jaskier go their separate ways from Geralt. Jaskier is rudely and profanely told off by Geralt, while Yennefer believes that Geralt used a magical wish that causes her to love him. Besides their common connection with the Witcher, Jaskier and Yennefer aren't exactly on the best of terms. Jaskier is afraid of Yennefer's power and ambition, while Yennefer looks at the bard as a fool. Going with these interactions, the two actors devised a rather ingenious way to get into their respective roles for Season 2.
Batey and Chalotra took their onscreen squabbling home with them
Yennefer reconnects with Jaskier in Season 2, Episode 4, when she hears of somebody called "The Sandpiper" that is helping elves flee to Cintra. It turns out this "Sandpiper" is none other than a smarmy looking Jaskier, and the two trade several pointed barbs at each other at first glance. Jaskier eventually relents and aids Yennefer, but both continue to hurl insults.
Apparently, both Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra felt the best way to prepare for the onscreen bickering was exchanging real world insults — but in a collaborative way. Both actors sat for an interview with Decider, in which Batey revealed that prior to shooting Season 2, he texted Chalotra, "What would be the most insulting thing to say to Yennefer?" His co-star replied with a "list of stuff ... that would really hurt her."
Batey says he "loved doing all those scenes," because the characters' vulnerability from such pointed insults "often lends itself to more trust," even if the nasty banter runs the "risk" that they "could end up even worse enemies than [they] already are." Chalotra agrees on the fierceness of Jaskier's attacks, but still feels that he and Yennefer "really complement each other well."
The result of this dynamic is scenes between the actors that are full of compelling personality and charisma. And with Geralt, Jaskier, Yennefer, and Ciri (Freya Allan) all back together at the end of Season 2, "Witcher" fans will surely have more of Jaskier and Yennefer to look forward to.