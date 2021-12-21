Freya Allan Dishes On Her Biggest Disappointment In The Witcher Season 2

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 2

Season 2 of "The Witcher" sees Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) come much more into her own in terms of personality and skills. The first season had the character running in fear from place to place, and from temporary ally to the next. Her journey is brutal and varied, and she comes across refugees, elves, and relentless enemy soldiers before crossing paths with her destiny by Law of Surprise, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). Within Ciri is a power that is sought by many different factions and entities in the world of "The Witcher," and some are even willing to commit unspeakable acts to get their hands on the wayward princess.

Traveling to the Witcher home of Kaer Morhen, Ciri and Geralt reconvene with his brother-in-arms and mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). In this ruined and now mostly-empty keep, Ciri attempts to find something new to believe in, and in the process, begins to undertake several aspects of the training afforded to would-be Witchers. Now far from the defenseless girl from the first season, Ciri has some fighting skills, but the actor who plays her had some words about this new direction.