Haley Joel Osment Gives His Honest Feelings On Voicing Sora In Kingdom Hearts - Exclusive

Sora from "Kingdom Hearts" is one of the most iconic video game characters of the last 20 years, and no doubt that's in part thanks to Haley Joel Osment's amazing voice performance. It's why he keeps coming back to voice the character in various sequels and remakes, and he has the fans to thank for that. As he told Looper, "It's pretty nuts that that's the longest job I've ever had going on 22 years now. And I've had fun playing a lot of the editions of it coming out."

The actor then went on to thank the fans who have stuck with the franchise all these years later. "It's such an incredible fan base that's built such an incredible relationship with it over the past couple decades," he mentioned. "So I love doing that job." It helps that Osment can travel the world for other projects and still do his "Kingdom Hearts" work. As he explained, "We've recorded it remotely from a lot of different cities where I've been shooting over the years and the whole creative team over there. I feel very lucky to be part of something that is such an incredible collaboration with so many people."

What's next for the "Kingdom Hearts" franchise? Osment's not sure, but he hopes there's more to come in the future. We're right there with him.

Season 4 of "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" is now streaming on Netflix. Osment's new movie, "Death of a Telemarketer," is now playing in select theaters.