The Real Reason Saturday Night Live Won't Have A Live Audience For Paul Rudd's Episode

According to the "Saturday Night Live" Twitter account, there will not be a live studio audience for Paul Rudd's episode on December 18. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of "Saturday Night Live" and the show will have limited cast and crew," the tweet read. The thread also noted that "SNL" follows all safety protocols and is adhering to "rigorous testing" rules.

Charli XCX also noted on her Twitter that she would not be performing tonight due to the limited crew allowed on set. The singer stated that she was "devastated and heartbroken" but promised her fans she would be back.

This news shouldn't come as much of a surprise, because as The Hollywood Reporter notes, the entertainment industry in New York City has been canceling live shows in the wake of Omicron's spread. This marks the first time in Season 47 of "Saturday Night Live" that there will not be a live audience. At this time, there is no clarity on if this is just a one-week precaution or if it will extend into further episodes.