MCU Fans Just Got The Best News About Spider-Man 4

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has everything a Spidey fan could want out of one of these movies. It has everyone's favorite web-slinger soaring high across the New York skyline. It has a cavalcade of villains, more than a few surprises, and plenty of humor to put a smile on your face between moments of shuddering at the thought of what could happen next.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has appeared in six movies set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, resulting in an arc unlike anything we've seen on the big screen from the character before. And ultimately, "No Way Home" feels like a culmination of sorts for the web-head, almost like the higher-ups could decide to stop making "Spider-Man" movies, and it would make for a decent stopping point for the character.

Fortunately, it appears as though fans won't have to say goodbye to the MCU's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man any time soon. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that they're actively working on "Spider-Man 4," so don't worry, the web-shooters won't be hung up just yet.