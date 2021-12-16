Hailee Steinfeld Reveals How That Hawkeye Episode 5 Reveal Changes Kate Bishop

The last time Kate and Eleanor physically saw each other, Eleanor had just called the authorities on her new beau, Jack (Tony Dalton). It seemed as though everything was on the up and up for the Bishop family, but Yelena had other things in mind. She tails Eleanor before providing all pertinent information to Kate, positively destroying her emotionally. That's what Steinfeld believes anyway, as she told TVLine, "She has this realization. She's just completely broken and confused and absolutely lost. She doesn't know who to trust or who to look to."

However, she does have one person in her corner — Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye. After telling her to stop following him everywhere, Clint and Kate seem to be a proper team at this point, despite his dark past as Ronin. Still, no one could ever replace a mother, and according to Steinfeld, that's precisely what she's lost through all of this. "The stakes are higher than ever, and the one person that she's been tirelessly trying to protect is now someone that she might need to be protected against," she explained. "She comes to her senses as quickly as she possibly can after learning this information and puts her head down and does what she has to do."

What exactly will Kate do now? You'll have to tune in to the "Hawkeye" season finale, which airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 22.