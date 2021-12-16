First How I Met Your Father Trailer Is Deja Vu All Over Again
"How I Met Your Father" — the standalone sequel to the popular CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" — is rapidly approaching its January 18 release on Hulu.
Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (aka the showrunners of another ultra-popular series, "This Is Us"), "How I Met Your Father" places Hilary Duff in the leading role of Sophie, a woman looking for love in 2022. "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall plays the future version of Sophie, who, years later, recounts to her kids the story of how she met their father. Alongside Duff, the series stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as Sophie's group of friends, all of whom are also dealing with their own love trials and tribulations.
With the release date coming up soon, Hulu has just dropped the first trailer for the series, and eager viewers, both veteran "How I Met Your Mother" fans and newcomers alike, will be charmed by the glimpses we get into the lives of Sophie and her friends.
The new How I Met Your Father trailer introduces us to Sophie
The trailer opens with a look at Kim Cattrall as older Sophie as she narrates, "This is the story of how I met your father." She continues by explaining that "it was hard to live in the moment in 2022." Meanwhile, we see glimpses of Sophie's life — Sophie peeking her head out of the shower to check her phone, Sophie walking alongside her friends, and so on.
Sophie then explains to her friends that she's been on "87 Tinder dates this year," including the worst one, in which a guy admitted he'd just come from a different date that ended quite intimately. We also get some intel into Sophie's friends' dating lives. Valentina (Francia Raisa) has begun a new romance with a Brit named Charlie (Tom Ainsley), whereas Jesse (Chris Lowell) is reeling from a recent breakup.
At another point, Sophie laments the idea of having to act responsibly, saying, "Screw being mature! We can still make bad choices for a few more years." We also see that one of Sophie's early love interests is played by none other than "Drake and Josh" star Josh Peck.
We can't wait to see how Sophie's story plays out when "How I Met Your Father" premieres on Hulu on January 18.