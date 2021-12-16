First How I Met Your Father Trailer Is Deja Vu All Over Again

"How I Met Your Father" — the standalone sequel to the popular CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" — is rapidly approaching its January 18 release on Hulu.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (aka the showrunners of another ultra-popular series, "This Is Us"), "How I Met Your Father" places Hilary Duff in the leading role of Sophie, a woman looking for love in 2022. "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall plays the future version of Sophie, who, years later, recounts to her kids the story of how she met their father. Alongside Duff, the series stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as Sophie's group of friends, all of whom are also dealing with their own love trials and tribulations.

With the release date coming up soon, Hulu has just dropped the first trailer for the series, and eager viewers, both veteran "How I Met Your Mother" fans and newcomers alike, will be charmed by the glimpses we get into the lives of Sophie and her friends.