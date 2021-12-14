Twilight Cast Members Finally Addressed The Elephant In The Room

Both crews faced their own challenges while filming their individual athletic scenes. According to SYFY Wire's reporting of the C2E2 panel, Jackson Rathbone described the "Twilight" shoot as "gloomy and rainy," while Ashley Greene added that it was "freezing." The actors had to stand out in the damp chill without warming tents, per the actress' comments. The chilling shoot was planned by director Catherine Hardwicke who, per a dive into the scene published by Insider in 2020, deliberately shot when it would be coldest and most overcast because otherwise, all the vampires would have had to sparkle in the sunlight, per an infamous part of Stephanie Meyers' lore.

Kellan Lutz, in particular, didn't seem to mind the inclement weather. "It was just really fun to be out there in nature and play a sport," he said during the C2E2 panel. Greene, meanwhile, admitted that she lied about being able to play baseball, and was pleasantly surprised at how well the scene turned out. During the Insider deep-dive, Hardwicke revealed that Greene figured out how to pitch by watching her stunt double on the mound.

Hardwicke wanted the scene to be memorable. "I did think it was about the craziest thing to do, to get to make a vampire baseball sequence. So I was like, 'We've just got to make this as amazing as we can,'" she told Insider.

Over on the "What We Do in The Shadows" set, per executive story editor and writer Sarah Naftalisa at a New York Comic Con press roundtable (via SYFY Wire), the cast had to contend with playing kickball in six inches of snow during a January shoot in Toronto. That's difficult even under the best of circumstances.