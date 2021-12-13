The Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Season 3 Makes An Ominous Toast To Motherhood

Weird cults. Babies going missing. And a bizarre nanny at the center of everything. In other words, just another Tuesday in the world of horror maestro M. Night Shyamalan.

In between directing his own films like "Old," Shyamalan has also found the time to executive produce one of the most exciting series to come out of Apple TV+ — "Servant." The series follows a couple, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), who have just undergone an immense tragedy. In the midst of it all, they hire a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to look after their young son. But not everything is as it seems with the new nanny, and disturbing secrets come to life as the show goes on.

It's freaky, mind-bending, and everything else you could possibly want out of a psychological horror TV series. And fans are in for a real treat. They'll get more reality-shattering action once "Servant" Season 3 premieres on the streaming platform on January 21, 2022.