The Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Season 3 Makes An Ominous Toast To Motherhood
Weird cults. Babies going missing. And a bizarre nanny at the center of everything. In other words, just another Tuesday in the world of horror maestro M. Night Shyamalan.
In between directing his own films like "Old," Shyamalan has also found the time to executive produce one of the most exciting series to come out of Apple TV+ — "Servant." The series follows a couple, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), who have just undergone an immense tragedy. In the midst of it all, they hire a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to look after their young son. But not everything is as it seems with the new nanny, and disturbing secrets come to life as the show goes on.
It's freaky, mind-bending, and everything else you could possibly want out of a psychological horror TV series. And fans are in for a real treat. They'll get more reality-shattering action once "Servant" Season 3 premieres on the streaming platform on January 21, 2022.
Dark things are afoot in Philadelphia
Now's the perfect time to catch up with Seasons 1 and 2 of "Servant" on Apple TV+ in case you need to watch a few more episodes or merely require a refresher as to what happened previously in the series. For those who solely want to look ahead, a new trailer has come out highlighting what we can expect going into Season 3, and it appears as though next season is all about motherhood.
A good bulk of the trailer is dedicated to what looks like a party for Jericho and some of the other local toddlers. It's here Dorothy provides a toast to motherhood, which is supposed to be a joyous occasion, but as the rest of the teaser shows, it will be anything but a good time for the Turner family moving forward. The strange cult is still out there waiting to get Leanne, and if she goes, it doesn't bode well for young Jericho, as fans of the series know all too well.
Mark your calendars because things are about to become appropriately spooky around Philadelphia once again. Season 3 drops on Apple TV+ starting on January 21, 2022, with new episodes airing weekly after that.