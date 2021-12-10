The Wheel Of Time's Rosamund Pike Drops Major Teaser For Episode 7

The late author Robert Jordan debuted the "Wheel of Time" book series in 1990 via "The Eye of the World," and in no time at all, it became clear that he was putting together something special. This fantasy saga looked at the nature of time through a magical, fantasy lens, supplying readers with stories and characters that only served to invest them further in its more abstract concepts. Despite Jordan's death in 2007, the "Wheel of Time" tale continued until 2013, when "A Memory of Light" by Brandon Sanderson ultimately brought the best-selling print epic to an end.

Of course, as Amazon Prime Video users and general TV fanatics know, Robert Jordan's brainchild has lived on in a different medium. "The Wheel of Time" arrived on the streamer in late November of 2021 and immediately took the world by storm. Boasting a cast that includes the likes of Rosamund Pike, Zoë Robins, Daniel Henney, and more, the program has so far done an excellent job of honoring Jordan's original vision while taking the property in a stunning new direction for the small screen. To put it lightly, most people absolutely love it.

With that, viewers will be delighted to know that Episode 7, "The Dark Along the Ways," is among the most exciting installments yet, according to Pike herself. Here's why.