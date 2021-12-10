The Pivotal Role You Probably Forgot Tracee Ellis Ross Played In CSI

Today, Tracee Ellis Ross is one of the most in-demand actresses working in Hollywood. She currently stars as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the critically acclaimed ABC sitcom "Black-ish," which premiered in 2014 and is about to enter its final season. Before that, Ross played the lead role on the BET sitcom "Reed Between the Lines," which premiered in 2011 and ran for two seasons. Her breakout role came when she landed one of the lead parts on the UPN sitcom "Girlfriends," which ran from 2000 to 2008. She's also appeared in films like "Hanging Up," "I-See-You.Com," and "Daddy's Little Girls" (via IMDB).

Ross was born in 1972 to legendary singer Diana Ross and music manager Robert Ellis Silberstein (via Biography). She's been working steadily as an actress since 1996. While she's most well-known for her roles in comedies, she's also taken on the occasional dramatic role over the years as well – like the time she played one of the main supporting characters on the long-running CBS investigative series, "CSI." Her time on "CSI" came a decade ago, so here's a quick refresher.