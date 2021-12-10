The Pivotal Role You Probably Forgot Tracee Ellis Ross Played In CSI
Today, Tracee Ellis Ross is one of the most in-demand actresses working in Hollywood. She currently stars as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the critically acclaimed ABC sitcom "Black-ish," which premiered in 2014 and is about to enter its final season. Before that, Ross played the lead role on the BET sitcom "Reed Between the Lines," which premiered in 2011 and ran for two seasons. Her breakout role came when she landed one of the lead parts on the UPN sitcom "Girlfriends," which ran from 2000 to 2008. She's also appeared in films like "Hanging Up," "I-See-You.Com," and "Daddy's Little Girls" (via IMDB).
Ross was born in 1972 to legendary singer Diana Ross and music manager Robert Ellis Silberstein (via Biography). She's been working steadily as an actress since 1996. While she's most well-known for her roles in comedies, she's also taken on the occasional dramatic role over the years as well – like the time she played one of the main supporting characters on the long-running CBS investigative series, "CSI." Her time on "CSI" came a decade ago, so here's a quick refresher.
Ross played Langston's ex, appearing in four important episodes
Ross played Gloria Parkes, the ex-wife of Raymond Langston (Laurence Fishburne), the doctor-turned-criminal profiler who specializes in tracking serial killers by studying their DNA.
Parkes was a central figure in two episodes from Season 11, "In a Dark, Dark House," and "Cello and Goodbye." In them, Dr. Langston's work makes him the target of a psychopath named Nate Haskell (Bill Irwin), who travels to Los Angeles and kidnaps Parkes. In retaliation, Langston tracks down Haskell, rescues his ex-wife, and then beats and kills Haskell by throwing him over a railing. (Ross also appeared in two more episodes from that season, "Father of the Bride," and "All That Cremains").
This two-episode Haskell arc was a major turning point in "CSI." The other members of the team decide to help Dr. Langston cover up the killing, but he still ends up leaving the team. In the aftermath, several members receive demotions as well. Ross's time as part of the cast of "CSI" was relatively brief, but she still had one of the more memorable runs of any guest star in the show's history.