The First Trailer For Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune Shows Off Some Classic Jason Statham Action Scenes

The film marks the fifth team-up with Jason Statham and Ritchie since their first initial team-up on "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels" back in 1998. This then led the dynamic duo to "Snatch" and "Revolver" until an unthinkable 16-year gap before the two decided to get back on their respective sides of the camera again.

Statham isn't the only familiar face in Ritchie's cast, though. Hartnett looks to be in top form, fresh off his last gig in Ritchie's "Wrath of Man." The film also features Hugh Grant and Bugzy Malone to further raise its handsome quotient. The real welcome surprise, though, is Aubrey Plaza as Fortune's partner-in-crime that could just steal the show from every single one of them. We also look forward to a smug Cary Elwes ("The Princess Bride"), who appears to be play some sort of James Bond archetype.

We can only wait and see how Plaza and the rest of the cast handle things when "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" arrives in cinemas on January 22, 2022.