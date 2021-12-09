The First Trailer For Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune Shows Off Some Classic Jason Statham Action Scenes
Diamond geezer director Guy Ritchie is back in cahoots with cement-gargling action star Jason Statham in a film that looks to be a shot of "Spy," a dash of "Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang," and an absolute bucket-load of fun if the new trailer is anything to go by. "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" features The Stath as awesomely named gun-for-hire, Orson Fortune, who is given a mission to bring down a nefarious arms dealer, Greg Simmonds, played by Hugh Grant.
The film looks to be much more than a simple snatch and grab. In it, Fortune deploys the slightly unorthodox tactic of using Simmonds' love of a famous movie star to infiltrate his organization. Enter Josh Hartnett, as said Hollywood gem Danny Francesco who, while seemingly able to handle danger in front of the camera, may be a hazard to himself and others when the real action goes down.
Operation Fortune is rich with action and comedy
The film marks the fifth team-up with Jason Statham and Ritchie since their first initial team-up on "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels" back in 1998. This then led the dynamic duo to "Snatch" and "Revolver" until an unthinkable 16-year gap before the two decided to get back on their respective sides of the camera again.
Statham isn't the only familiar face in Ritchie's cast, though. Hartnett looks to be in top form, fresh off his last gig in Ritchie's "Wrath of Man." The film also features Hugh Grant and Bugzy Malone to further raise its handsome quotient. The real welcome surprise, though, is Aubrey Plaza as Fortune's partner-in-crime that could just steal the show from every single one of them. We also look forward to a smug Cary Elwes ("The Princess Bride"), who appears to be play some sort of James Bond archetype.
We can only wait and see how Plaza and the rest of the cast handle things when "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" arrives in cinemas on January 22, 2022.