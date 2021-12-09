How Queen's Roger Taylor Really Feels About Sacha Baron Cohen Almost Playing Freddie Mercury

Long before Rami Malek took home an Academy Award for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury in 2018's "Bohemian Rhapsody," the project to produce a movie about the Queen frontman took a number of unexpected twists and turns. The film had been in the works for the better part of a decade and was previously set to star Sacha Baron Cohen. Around the time work on the project was announced in 2011, Queen guitarist Brian May told Daily Record that he thought Baron Cohen was "perfect" for the role, but stressed that "Freddie's legacy is very precious." May also noted that the project was primarily moving forward because of Baron Cohen's enthusiasm.

Three years later, Baron Cohen abruptly departed the role amid what Deadline classified at the time as "creative differences." Per Deadline, Baron Cohen wanted "a gritty R-rated tell-all about the gay singer," while the living members of Queen wished for a more PG film that could tell the story of the band's history. Three years after Baron Cohen's exist, it was announced that producers had instead cast "Mr. Robot" actor Rami Malek as Mercury (via Variety), a choice that would certainly prove to be a well-made match for both parties.

However, some fans still wonder today what a film led by Baron Cohen might have looked like. One of the people not interested in that never-made film, however, is Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who recently shared his unfiltered opinion on Baron Cohen in an interview with Classic Rock Magazine.