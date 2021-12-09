The First Trailer Reno 911! The Hunt For Qanon Is Just As Absurd As You Probably Imagined

A new dangerous political ideology has spread throughout the veins of the United States, and there's only one group of heroes brave enough to stop it.

QAnon may have started as an online plot, but it's quickly expanded to encompass various conspiracy theories, such as children being sold in Wayfair furniture and John F. Kennedy still being alive. All of these claims are baseless, but that hasn't stopped legions of Americans from joining the movement, some of whom have become increasingly violent as a result. It's a good time to remind ourselves just how ridiculous the entire conspiracy is, and that seems to be precisely what the good folks at "Reno 911" hope to accomplish.

After a short-lived run on Quibi, the Comedy Central show is pursuing a different approach to streaming. "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon" sees everyone's favorite law enforcers going on a QAnon cruise (a Cruise-Anon, if you will) to uncover the identity of the mysterious Q. Now that the trailer has been released, audiences can get a better look at the special event, which seems to have QAnon supporters and their various eccentricities, such as a proclivity for painting their faces and wearing animal pelts, in its sights.