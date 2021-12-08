What Convinced The Friends Cast To Finally Film A Reunion

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her life and career — including the experience of reuniting with her "Friends" co-stars on the recreated set for the special. Interviewer Lacey Rose noted that the cast had resisted a reunion for some years before it finally happened and asked Aniston what changed.

Aniston answered, "Enter [director] Ben Winston. We were all like, 'I don't know if we were just seduced by his talent or his charm or a combination of all of it.' Even the boys were like, 'Damn, I'm kind of in love with the guy. Like, I don't know if I said yes because it's good or because he's so gorgeous.' Whatever it was, we all said yes, so..."

Rose then mentioned that the reunion was "a powerful reminder of how strong the chemistry of that cast was and seemingly still is." To that, Aniston discussed how important it was for all six of them to be there together — and the ways in which that reminded them of their days renegotiating contracts while they were still on the show.

She said, "We really did have so much fun together. I remember that was one of the things when we were young and dumb and renegotiating, one of the [studio's] threats was, 'Well, we don't need all six of you. We can do this with four of you.' We were like, 'What? You can? You can get rid of Rachel or Joey or who?' Then it was like, 'No they can't, wake up.'"