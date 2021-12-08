Erin Strauss's Entire Criminal Minds Backstory Explained

"Criminal Minds" is still one of the most popular police procedurals of all time – and one of the most popular TV shows, period. The CBS series ended its run in 2020 after 15 seasons and 324 total episodes, and there were even plans for a revival on Paramount Plus. Sadly, those plans have apparently been scrapped (via Variety).

Even though "Criminal Minds" is off the air, the series still has a devoted and vocal fanbase online, who enjoy discussing and debating the show's many, many highlights. A lot happened over those 324 episodes, and there's still much to unpack.

While most episodes of "Criminal Minds" dealt with a "case of the week," with the agents of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) tasked with catching a new "unsub," the show also delved into the personal lives of its characters. Take Erin Strauss (Jayne Atkinson), the direct superior to the BAU's Unit Chief Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson). Throughout the series, she was a constant thorn in the BAU's side, until she eventually came to respect the agents and what they do. Strauss wasn't a popular character among the fans, but her personality makes a lot more sense when you consider her past.