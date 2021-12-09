What Mina Sundwall Hopes People Take Away From Lost In Space's Ending - Exclusive

Netflix's remake of the classic sci-fi series "Lost in Space" is finished. It's been five years and three seasons since the Robinson family boarded the Jupiter 2 and found themselves trapped on an alien world. After an unexpected pitstop along the way to their new home on Alpha Centauri, their journey is over.

A lot happens to the Robinsons and their crew along the way. Maureen (Molly Parker) and John Robinson (Toby Stephens) have to reckon with a broken marriage in the midst of ongoing chaos. Judy Robinson (Taylor Russell) has to grow up fast enough to become a doctor and a leader. Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) must gain the trust of a robot in order to gain the trust of many more robots. In non-Robinson family news, Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) befriends a chicken, and Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) learns how not to be a malignant narcissist all the time.

There's also Penny Robinson (Mina Sundwall), the child who is neither technologically nor analytically minded. Penny travels a long way, too — she becomes the one to lead the way with empathy and she's the one who ultimately pens the Robinson story so that future generations can learn from their adventures.

Looper sat down with Sundwall to discuss what she sees as the lessons people can take away from "Lost in Space" after three seasons.