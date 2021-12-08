Peacock's Days Of Our Lives Christmas Movie Looks Promisingly Weird

Just when you think you've seen it all on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives," the show decides to go ahead and do its very first Christmas special. From weddings gone awry to characters being buried alive, the show has always found a way to keep things fresh. That streak continues with the latest special, which is noteworthy for going straight to the streaming platform, Peacock.

The special is called "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas" and follows in the path carved by the five days of "Beyond Salem" that aired on Peacock back in September (via Entertainment Weekly). This special limited series brought old and new cast members alike to areas outside of the typical locale of Salem, Illinois. The main cast investigated some stolen jewels in places like Miami, New Orleans, and Phoenix. It looks like audiences should anticipate another wacky ride on "Days of Our Lives," as we'll soon witness an alternate reality with more than a few surprises in store.