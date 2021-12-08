Peacock's Days Of Our Lives Christmas Movie Looks Promisingly Weird
Just when you think you've seen it all on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives," the show decides to go ahead and do its very first Christmas special. From weddings gone awry to characters being buried alive, the show has always found a way to keep things fresh. That streak continues with the latest special, which is noteworthy for going straight to the streaming platform, Peacock.
The special is called "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas" and follows in the path carved by the five days of "Beyond Salem" that aired on Peacock back in September (via Entertainment Weekly). This special limited series brought old and new cast members alike to areas outside of the typical locale of Salem, Illinois. The main cast investigated some stolen jewels in places like Miami, New Orleans, and Phoenix. It looks like audiences should anticipate another wacky ride on "Days of Our Lives," as we'll soon witness an alternate reality with more than a few surprises in store.
Days of Our Lives gets into the festive spirit
You can feel the Christmas cheer enter your body by watching the trailer for "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas." Entertainment Weekly also provides the following logline in case you need more reason to sign up for a Peacock account in the near future. "'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas' follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem — but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming."
One of those twists even fans wouldn't have seen coming? It involves John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson) being married and running what looks like a bed and breakfast together. Of course, it's not real, but it should be a fun treat for fans to look at this "What if" scenario. It's all part of a screenplay being written throughout the special, so fans should anticipate more surprises when the special airs on Peacock on December 15.