John Cho Just Opened Up About Whether A Fourth Harold & Kumar Movie Could Happen

John Cho, most recently seen in Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop," sat down with GQ to answer fan questions scattered across the internet. And, of course, viewers were eager to know whether or not "Harold & Kumar 4" was in development at all. Cho gave a vague response, or what he referred to as a "really stupid" answer, about the possibility. "We used to have a lot of political jokes and race jokes, and I don't know what the movie can do now. I don't know how to navigate that," he told fans. As with many movies in the stoner comedy genre, there were jokes in the "Harold & Kumar" trilogy that would be pretty controversial by today's standards, so it would be a completely different movie to make more than a decade later.

Cho continued by saying that behind the scenes, "Harold & Kumar 4" has been given some thought. "But it is like a much more complicated endeavor than it was five years ago. But I'd like to. I really like everyone and I like the characters. Fingers crossed," he added. So, Cho didn't give an outright no, but a very heavy maybe. At least all hope is not lost that the charismatic characters will one day make a comeback to the big screen.