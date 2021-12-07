This Is The Stephen King Novel Guillermo Del Toro Really Wanted To Adapt
If you enjoy watching horror movies, the odds are high that you've watched at least one Stephen King adaptation. The iconic horror writer's stories have been made into both films and mini-series plenty of times over the course of his long career, though, fans know that adaptations of King's work can be hit or miss.
There are, of course, beloved King adaptations, like "Misery," "Carrie," and "The Shining," which remain staples in the horror genre even if the author famously dislikes the latter film. However, King's stories have also been adapted into flops like "Thinner" and "The Mangler." Despite the varying success rates of these adaptations, many are still interested in continuing to see King's terrifying tales brought to life on-screen.
With that in mind, director Guillermo del Toro recently appeared on "The Kingcast," a podcast devoted to unpacking the author's prolific catalog, to discuss "It." The filmmaker also touched on his own impressive filmography, which includes gothic horror movies like "The Devil's Backbone," "Pan's Labyrinth," and "Crimson Peak," and even talked about his long-awaited adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's "At The Mountains of Madness."
During the episode, del Toro also revealed which Stephen King novel he's always wanted to try adapting.
Guillermo del Toro wants to adapt a classic Stephen King story
Guillermo del Toro revealed on "The Kingcast" that his first foray into Stephen King's work was when he read a paperback copy of "Carrie." He praised the author's ability to portray outsiders and has kept up with King's novels ever since. However, there's one King story, in particular, del Toro still wants to try adapting: "Pet Sematary."
"You know the novel that I would have killed to adapt, and I know there's two versions of it, and I still think maybe in a deranged universe I get to do it again one day is 'Pet Sematary.' Because it not only has the very best final couple of lines, but it scared me when I was a young man," del Toro revealed.
The 1983 novel in question follows the Creed family when they move into a house located next to a busy highway. After their youngest child is hit by a speeding truck, the father attempts to resurrect his son by burying him in the ancient burial grounds nearby. When his son comes back to life, though, he's no longer a sweet little toddler. To date, "Pet Sematary" has been adapted into a movie twice, but both the 1989 and 2019 versions received mixed reviews.
"As a father, I now understand it better than I ever would have, and it scares me a hundred times more," del Toro said. The director, who excels in bringing nightmarish creatures to life on-screen, also added that he'd "spend an inordinate amount of money" in order to make sure honored the grotesque details of the original story. For most horror fans, that probably sounds like a dream come true.