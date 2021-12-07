This Is The Stephen King Novel Guillermo Del Toro Really Wanted To Adapt

If you enjoy watching horror movies, the odds are high that you've watched at least one Stephen King adaptation. The iconic horror writer's stories have been made into both films and mini-series plenty of times over the course of his long career, though, fans know that adaptations of King's work can be hit or miss.

There are, of course, beloved King adaptations, like "Misery," "Carrie," and "The Shining," which remain staples in the horror genre even if the author famously dislikes the latter film. However, King's stories have also been adapted into flops like "Thinner" and "The Mangler." Despite the varying success rates of these adaptations, many are still interested in continuing to see King's terrifying tales brought to life on-screen.

With that in mind, director Guillermo del Toro recently appeared on "The Kingcast," a podcast devoted to unpacking the author's prolific catalog, to discuss "It." The filmmaker also touched on his own impressive filmography, which includes gothic horror movies like "The Devil's Backbone," "Pan's Labyrinth," and "Crimson Peak," and even talked about his long-awaited adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's "At The Mountains of Madness."

During the episode, del Toro also revealed which Stephen King novel he's always wanted to try adapting.