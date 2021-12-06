Early Critical Response To The King's Man Is Sharply Divided For A Very Good Reason

To start with the good, entertainment writer Cassam Looch wrote on Twitter that the film is "an unexpectedly emotional WWI story, brilliant Ralph Fiennes action movie and historical prequel all rolled into one." Generally in agreement is Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell who thought it "[blended] real-life history to the heightened Kingsman world to mostly successful results."

On the other end of the spectrum, Hoai-Tran Bui of Slashfilm found both the plot and the tone confusing, writing, "Tonally, it's the wildest movie I've seen this year, [it's] both self-serious and utterly, totally silly. It also has a deeply troubling plot that the more I think on it, the more I loathe. But Rasputin has superpowers I guess?" Meanwhile, Gizmodo's Germain Lussier found the prequel unnecessary, writing, "The action is fun when it happens but there isn't a ton and the story is awkwardly disjointed. I forgot about it the moment it ended."

Additionally, there have been more mixed reviews pop up as well, with some critics pointing out the tonal shift from the other films — as well as within "The King's Man" itself. Looper's own Jeff Ewing declared that "the script seems like pages of two separate scripts shuffled together." Finally, Sean Mulvihill found the film to be "fine" overall, noting that it is "tonally much more serious than the previous two."

Overall, there seems to be some missteps in terms of tone and plot, but the film has some fun action and memorable performances. Audiences can give their own input when "The King's Man" premieres in theaters later this month.