Seth Rogen Just Opened Up About The Boys Spinoff Diabolical

Fans of hit superhero satire "The Boys" have another reason to look forward to 2022, in addition to the upcoming release of the series' third season. The Amazon show is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. Both the comics and the live-action adaptation follow a group of morally corrupt superheroes and a team of vigilantes trying to take them down. Well, it looks like fans have more twists and gore in store because "The Boys" universe is set to expand with a spinoff series.

During Amazon's virtual panel at CCXP Worlds 2021 over the weekend, "The Boys" star Karl Urban said in a video message that a new animated anthology spinoff series titled "Diabolical" is set to premiere early 2022 (via YouTube). Per the announcement video, the eight-episode series will focus on original stories set in the world of "The Boys" and feature some hilarious voices, including Awkwafina, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Justin Roiland, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, among others. Eric Kripke, a producer and writer on "The Boys," has also been named as executive producer alongside Rogan and Goldberg for "Diabolical."

In addition to his voice role, Rogen will also serve as the show's executive producer and writer, which should be no sweat since he's also an executive producer on "The Boys." Following this big news, he shared some insight into the new series "Diabolical," including what the tone of the show will be like.