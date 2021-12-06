Seth Rogen Just Opened Up About The Boys Spinoff Diabolical
Fans of hit superhero satire "The Boys" have another reason to look forward to 2022, in addition to the upcoming release of the series' third season. The Amazon show is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. Both the comics and the live-action adaptation follow a group of morally corrupt superheroes and a team of vigilantes trying to take them down. Well, it looks like fans have more twists and gore in store because "The Boys" universe is set to expand with a spinoff series.
During Amazon's virtual panel at CCXP Worlds 2021 over the weekend, "The Boys" star Karl Urban said in a video message that a new animated anthology spinoff series titled "Diabolical" is set to premiere early 2022 (via YouTube). Per the announcement video, the eight-episode series will focus on original stories set in the world of "The Boys" and feature some hilarious voices, including Awkwafina, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Justin Roiland, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, among others. Eric Kripke, a producer and writer on "The Boys," has also been named as executive producer alongside Rogan and Goldberg for "Diabolical."
In addition to his voice role, Rogen will also serve as the show's executive producer and writer, which should be no sweat since he's also an executive producer on "The Boys." Following this big news, he shared some insight into the new series "Diabolical," including what the tone of the show will be like.
Diabolical is inspired by this intriguing entry in The Matrix franchise
It looks like the executive producers behind "Diabolical" are inspired in some ways by the massively popular sci-fi franchise "The Matrix." In a statement on the new project, Seth Rogen and fellow executive producer and writer Evan Goldberg teased, "Ever since we saw the animated film 'The Animatrix,' a series of short animated films set in the universe of 'The Matrix,' we've wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true" (per IndieWire).
"The Animatrix" is certainly an intriguing bit of inspiration. Released in 2003 — the same year as "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" — "The Animatrix" is a feature-length anthology consisting of nine short films. Each of the films is inspired by the lore and the characters in the main trio of films starring Keanu Reeves. The spinoff project was written and produced by original trilogy directors Lana and Lily Wachowski.
The last time we saw Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his team in Season 2, it looked like they may join forces with the government in the newly established Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. Meanwhile, Hughie (Jack Quaid) takes a step away from the gang to pursue a job with Senator Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who happens to be the mysterious assassin blowing off the heads of her enemies, like shadowy cult leader Alastair Adana (Goran Visjnic).
"Diabolical" could dive into the lives of the supes around the world or how the events of "The Boys" have affected the regular people outside of Vought's reach. Whatever the specific storyline (or storylines) may be, if the title is any indication, then "Diabolical" is sure to include just as many shocking, violent, and satirical moments as its predecessor.