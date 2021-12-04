A New Morbius Clip Reveals Jared Leto's Transformation Into A Bloodthirsty Antihero

As the world continues to fixate on December 17's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Sony Pictures continues to flesh out the world around the beloved web-slinger. 2018's "Venom" with Tom Hardy in the title role kicked off this initiative, with its 2021 sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," keeping the momentum going. Next on the slate is a non-symbiote-based feature focused on Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), or as he's known on the pages of Marvel Comics, Morbius the Living Vampire.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, "Morbius" will follow the titular doctor's experimental efforts to cure himself of a rare blood disease. His latest attempt involving cave-dwelling bats appears to work, however, it comes with some unsavory side effects. Now equipped with super-strength, echolocation, and an unquenchable thirst for blood, Morbius has turned himself into a full-fledged vampire — something that also alters his appearance and overall demeanor quite drastically.

Courtesy of the CCXP Worlds 2021 event, Marvel fans got the chance to check out a new clip from "Morbius" that shows off the vampiric medical practitioner in all of his monstrous glory.