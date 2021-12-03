Netflix Is Turning This Sweet Online Exchange Into A Movie

Even if people don't recognize their names, just about everyone on the planet has probably heard the story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench. It all started a few days before Thanksgiving 2016 when Dench accidentally sent Hinton a text, attempting to invite her grandson over for Thanksgiving dinner. Hinton, realizing Dench's mistake, jokingly asked her for a selfie in response. Still thinking she was texting her grandson, Dench obliged the request and was shocked when Hinton sent her a photo of himself, with an accompanying text that said, "You not my Grandma."

A few moments later, having acknowledged each other's real identities, Hinton sent another text that said, "Can I still get a plate tho [sic]?" It wasn't long before Dench replied, "Of course you can. That's what grandma's [sic] do... feed everyone." When Hinton posted screenshots of the exchange online, the post went viral (via Twitter). And thus began a Thanksgiving tradition that continues to this day. Hinton has posted pictures of their families' shared Thanksgiving meals on Twitter every year since.

Fans of the story will be excited to hear that Netflix is developing something special to continue to celebrate the long-running tradition. While you might not be able to watch your favorite "Friends" Thanksgiving episodes on Netflix anymore, the streaming giant has new plans that will be sure to keep you watching while the turkey cooks.