Steven Spielberg Just Opened Up About A Possible New Project

Steven Spielberg has been making movies for over half a century, and he's proven himself adept at tackling just about any genre in that time. The early years of his career saw him master horror fare courtesy of "Duel" and "Jaws." After that, his fascination with the unknown led him to craft sci-fi classics such as "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "E.T. the Extra-terrestrial," among others.

The veteran director is also known for helming blockbusters that have stood the test of time, most notably in the form of "Jurassic Park" and the "Indiana Jones" movies. Both of those franchises currently have brand new sequels in the works, and Hollywood will undoubtedly keep milking these intellectual properties for years to come. If prestigious dramas and thrillers are more your cup of tea, however, Spielberg has excelled in that department too, as evidenced by movies like "The Color Purple," "Munich," "Lincoln" and "Schindler's List."

Needless to say, Spielberg has attained a legacy that most filmmakers could only dream of. However, the acclaimed director shows no signs of slowing down quite yet as he's planning another project that will see him explore fresh cinematic terrains.